A year after demise, Kim Sae-ron's final film to release

The last film of late South Korean actor Kim Sae-Ron , titled Everyday, We, is set to hit theaters on February 23. The teen romance drama was directed by Kim Min-Jae and revolves around childhood friends who navigate their first love and its emotional complexities. The film's release comes nearly a year after the actor's untimely death in February 2025.

Event details 'Everyday, We' press screening and conference On the day of its release, a press screening for Everyday, We will be held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall. Afterward, a press conference with the director and cast members will take place. This event is particularly significant as it comes just days after Kim's first death anniversary on February 16.

Plot adaptation Webtoon's popularity and impact on film adaptation Everyday, We is based on a highly popular webtoon of the same name that has garnered over 17 million views on a single platform. The original story resonated with readers through its gentle depiction of first love and the emotional turbulence of adolescence. The film adaptation aims to preserve this heartfelt essence while bringing the coming-of-age tale to life on screen.

Film narrative Plot of 'Everyday, We' The film's plot centers on two childhood friends, Ho Soo and Han Yeo-Ul, whose relationship undergoes a major change just before they start high school. Ho Soo (Lee Chae-min) confesses his feelings to Yeo-Ul (Kim), leading to an unexpected kiss. Unable to handle this emotional shift, Yeo-Ul ends their friendship. However, fate brings them back together as they are placed in the same class despite not intending to attend the same school.

