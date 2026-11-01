'Ramayana': Director reveals Ravana-Jatayu fight scene took over 6 years
What's the story
Director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has been in the making for several years. In a recent interview with Shreyas Media, Tiwari revealed that the iconic Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence took an astounding six and a half years to complete! The filmmaker also shared insights into the design process of Ravana's Pushpak Viman (flying chariot), which took nearly two years and involved creating around 50 designs before finalizing one.
Filmmaking journey
'Ravana-Jatayu fight took 6 and a half years'
Tiwari explained how long it took to finish the Ravana-Jatayu fight.
"You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence."
"I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making everything from scratch."
Design dilemma
Changes in the 'Pushpak Viman' design affected other sequences
The team faced a major challenge when the final design of the Pushpak Viman looked very different from their initial concept.
This meant they had to go back and change parts of the Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence.
"We took close to two years to arrive at that. And then a lot of things changed, which is why it took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight."
Design philosophy
Design philosophy behind 'Pushpak Viman'
Tiwari further explained their design philosophy for the Pushpak Viman.
"We didn't want something that did look like it could fly; we wanted some kind of science to go into it."
"Because I believe, we all believe there was science behind everything that happened that time."
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The first part will release on November 5.