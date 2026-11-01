'Ramayana': Director reveals Ravana-Jatayu fight scene took over 6 years

Tiwari explained how long it took to finish the Ravana-Jatayu fight.

"You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence."

"I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making everything from scratch."