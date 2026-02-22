'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' recap: Abhira, Mukti break down
In the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode (Feb 21, 2026), Abhira quietly checks on her daughter Maira at the hostel but leaves unseen, later breaking down as old memories hit hard.
She records a heartfelt message about worrying for Maira's health and missing their bond.
Meanwhile, Mukti faces a panic attack after an argument with Maira and hearing her name announced—memories rush back, and she pushes away help.
Armaan's inner battle takes center stage
The episode also shows Armaan wrestling with his own thoughts, imagining himself blaming Abhira for not making Maira happy.
With a garage reunion promo (and a punctured tire) teased for next time, the show keeps digging into family secrets, trauma, and complicated relationships.
Episode review: Raw emotions, family dynamics steal the show
If you're into stories about messy families and real emotions, this episode is packed with them—plus hints of bigger drama ahead.
It's all about how people deal with pain and try to reconnect when things get tough.