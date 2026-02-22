'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' recap: Abhira, Mukti break down Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

In the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode (Feb 21, 2026), Abhira quietly checks on her daughter Maira at the hostel but leaves unseen, later breaking down as old memories hit hard.

She records a heartfelt message about worrying for Maira's health and missing their bond.

Meanwhile, Mukti faces a panic attack after an argument with Maira and hearing her name announced—memories rush back, and she pushes away help.