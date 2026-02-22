76th Berlin Film Festival: 'Yellow Letters' wins top prize

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival, known as Berlinale, concluded with the German-Turkish film Yellow Letters winning the prestigious Golden Bear award. Directed by Ilker Catak, a German filmmaker of Turkish descent, the film explores themes of creeping authoritarianism in Turkey. The title refers to the yellow color of official dismissal letters.

Film synopsis What happens in the film? Yellow Letters tells the story of two prominent figures in Ankara's theater scene whose marriage is tested when they lose their jobs over political disagreements. The film was shot in Germany, with Berlin doubling for Ankara and Hamburg for Istanbul. This decision was made to emphasize the film's "universal themes," not out of fear of Turkish authorities, revealed the makers.

Jury's commendation Catak expressed gratitude to Wim Wenders The jury president of Berlinale, veteran German filmmaker Wim Wenders, praised Yellow Letters for its chilling portrayal of despotism and potential repression. He said, "This film will be understood worldwide, I promise you." Catak expressed gratitude toward Wenders during his acceptance speech. He said, "You are one of my teachers, so it's such an incredible thing to receive this award from you."

Additional awards Other award winners at Berlinale The Grand Jury award went to Emin Alper's Salvation, while Prosecution won the Audience Award (Fiction). The third-place jury prize was awarded to US director Lance Hammer for his London-based dementia drama Queen at Sea. The Silver Bear for best director was given to Britain's Grant Gee for Everybody Digs Bill Evans, a black-and-white feature on jazz pianist Bill Evans's struggles with addiction. Sandra Huller won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance for Rose.

