CBFC trims down 'You Can See Everything' by 12 seconds
What's the story
The American documentary film You Can See Everything has been granted an A (Adult) certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India ahead of its release this week. The board has also made a 12-second cut from the film and ordered the insertion of a health advisory at the beginning and interval, which adds two minutes to its runtime.
Runtime changes
Total runtime now stands at 176 minutes
After the cuts and modifications suggested by the board, the total runtime of You Can See Everything is now 176 minutes and eight seconds (two hours, 56 minutes, and eight seconds).
The CBFC has also instructed that statutory warnings for smoking and drinking be added to the visuals in the 2D English documentary.
These changes were revealed on the board's website on November 20.
Film details
Cast and plot of the documentary
The documentary features Elizabeth Holmes, Billy Evans, Amanda Seyfried, Nathan Fielder, and Lance Oppenheim. It chronicles the life of Holmes, founder of the now-defunct health technology company Theranos, as she prepares to start her 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges.
The film is a strong contender for Best Picture at the 99th Academy Awards and could become the first documentary to receive a nomination in this category.
It will be released in Indian cinemas on Friday, November 27.