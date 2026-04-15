'Young Sherlock' renewed for Season 2 after strong debut Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Young Sherlock, the fresh take on the classic detective, is officially getting a second season after a strong debut this year.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin returns as the 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes, with plenty of twists along the way.

The show's modern vibe and new look at Sherlock's early struggles have really clicked with viewers.