'Young Sherlock' renewed for Season 2 after strong debut
Entertainment
Young Sherlock, the fresh take on the classic detective, is officially getting a second season after a strong debut this year.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin returns as the 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes, with plenty of twists along the way.
The show's modern vibe and new look at Sherlock's early struggles have really clicked with viewers.
Ritchie returns, Fiennes Tiffin reprising
Director Guy Ritchie is back to kick off Season two, with Tiffin reprising his role.
Amazon MGM Studios says it's excited about how the series explores what made Sherlock who he is.