'Youth' collects ₹54.50cr in India with ₹46cr from Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
The Tamil comedy-drama Youth, by Ken Karunaas, just finished its theatrical run in India with a solid ₹54.50cr collection.
It kicked off strong, ₹28.75cr in week one, then kept steady with ₹11cr and another ₹9-10cr over the next weeks.
Most of that came from Tamil Nadu (₹46cr), while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other regions chipped in the rest.
'Youth' streams this weekend
Now that its theater journey is done, Youth is dropping on streaming this weekend.
Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini, the film joins a new wave of Tamil movies proving that good stories—not just big names—can pull in crowds and spark buzz.