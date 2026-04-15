'Youth' collects ₹54.50cr in India with ₹46cr from Tamil Nadu Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

The Tamil comedy-drama Youth, by Ken Karunaas, just finished its theatrical run in India with a solid ₹54.50cr collection.

It kicked off strong, ₹28.75cr in week one, then kept steady with ₹11cr and another ₹9-10cr over the next weeks.

Most of that came from Tamil Nadu (₹46cr), while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other regions chipped in the rest.