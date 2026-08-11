YouTuber Abhishek Malhan pledges ₹20L to rebuild Assam Hanuman temple
YouTuber Abhishek Malhan is stepping up to help Assam after severe floods hit the state.
He's teaming up with the True Hope Foundation, pledging ₹5 lakh himself and another ₹15 lakh from the foundation to rebuild a Hanuman temple that was damaged.
Malhan shared his visit on Instagram, where he performed puja at the site, handed out food, and connected with locals.
Malhan provides essentials, pledges home rebuilds
Malhan isn't stopping at just donations: he's also providing essentials like mattresses, gas stoves, water purifiers, and fans to those affected.
The floods have hit Golaghat district hardest (over 71,000 people impacted), with Sivasagar and Jorhat also suffering.
He's promised to rebuild seven homes and repair three battery rickshaws for families who lost everything.
Other celebrities like Salman Khan are pitching in too for Assam's recovery efforts.