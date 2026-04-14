YouTuber Bam earns ₹20-25cr per OTT project, 'Dhindora 2' credited
Entertainment
Bhuvan Bam, the YouTube sensation behind BB Ki Vines, is reportedly earning a massive ₹20-25 crore per project for his new OTT shows. This puts him among the top-paid digital actors in India.
His upcoming projects, including The Revolutionaries and Dhindora 2, have played a big part in this jump, showing just how much streaming platforms value his huge fanbase and creative control.
Bam owns content, shifts to series
What sets Bam apart is his ability to own and shape his content while keeping fans hooked, something not many can pull off.
His move from short sketches to big, story-driven series highlights how digital creators like him are now rivaling movie stars and changing what success looks like online.