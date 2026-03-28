YouTuber Dobhal, wife Ritika welcome 1st child on Ram Navami

Dobhal recovering, wife Ritika shields newborn

This big moment comes after a rough patch; Dobhal is still recovering from a serious car accident.

While he heals, Ritika has been handling online drama involving family allegations, sharing that her pregnancy was stressful but her focus is on keeping the family strong.

She's also made it clear: she would never let her child come in between this social media war, showing her commitment to shielding their newborn from negativity as they start this new chapter together.