YouTuber Rajput eyed for 'Bigg Boss 20' hosted by Khan
Entertainment
Popular YouTuber Nitish Rajput is reportedly among the names being considered for Bigg Boss 20, which kicks off on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan as host.
This season is a milestone for the show, entering its 20th season.
Rajput known for political research content
Rajput, known for his sharp takes on political and social issues, hails from Sultanpur and now creates research-driven content from Delhi.
If he enters the Bigg Boss house, fans will get to see a whole new side of him, well beyond his usual deep-dive videos.
The final contestant list drops soon!