YouTuber UK07 Rider recovering from ICU after near-fatal car crash

Crash details and last words

Dobhal's SUV hit a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at high speed while streaming live.

Moments before the crash, he said emotionally, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love" ("If I take birth again, give me your love") and "it's goodbye."

Bystanders pulled him from the wreckage and rushed him to the hospital with multiple fractures.