YouTuber UK07 Rider recovering from ICU after near-fatal car crash
Anurag Dobhal, known online as UK07 Rider, is now out of the ICU and recovering after a serious car crash on March 7 that was live-streamed to 80,000 Instagram viewers.
His manager says he's under constant care at Subharti Hospital in Meerut.
Crash details and last words
Dobhal's SUV hit a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at high speed while streaming live.
Moments before the crash, he said emotionally, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love" ("If I take birth again, give me your love") and "it's goodbye."
Bystanders pulled him from the wreckage and rushed him to the hospital with multiple fractures.
Dobhal's mental health concerns and impact on community
Dobhal has over seven million subscribers and recently shared struggles about family pressure over his inter-caste marriage, which raised concerns about his mental health.
The incident has sparked wider conversations about influencer well-being and how online actions can have real-life consequences.