YRF appoints Saugata Mukherjee as Head of Content

YRF Entertainment has appointed Saugata Mukherjee as its new Head of Content, the company announced on Monday. Mukherjee is known for his innovative content strategies during his time at SonyLIV and HBO Max. He will now lead the creative direction for YRF's film and series projects, while Yogendra Mogre continues to serve as Executive Producer.

Strategic move 'Saugata's creative instincts...': YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani expressed his excitement over Mukherjee's appointment. He said, "I'm delighted to welcome a creative thought leader who has consistently pushed the boundaries of how the audience engages with content and has been at the forefront of transformative shifts for over two decades." "At a moment when streaming is reshaping the local and global entertainment landscape, Saugata's creative instincts and strategic clarity make him uniquely suited for our next chapter at YRF Entertainment."

Career highlights Mukherjee was previously at SonyLIV Mukherjee was recently the Head of Content and Executive Vice President at SonyLIV. He was responsible for the platform's content strategy, commissioning, and original programming across genres and languages. Under his leadership, SonyLIV became one of India's top premium streaming brands with high-impact originals like Scam 1992, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Gullak, and Freedom at Midnight.

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