Yograj Singh in legal trouble over remarks in 'Lukkhe'

Legal action

Advocate Bhasin expresses disappointment

Speaking to IANS, Bhasin said he was disappointed by Singh's comments. He said, "Such a remark was not expected from a reputed person like Yograj Singh." "His (Yograj Singh's) statements are pointed towards women who go out to work and then cook food for the family after returning home." "The mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, all of them take care of the family. So I have registered a complaint with the Chandigarh SSP."