Yograj Singh in legal trouble over remarks in 'Lukkhe'
What's the story
Yograj Singh, cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, is facing legal trouble for allegedly making derogatory remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe. Advocate Ujjval Bhasin has filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, against Singh. The controversy has now escalated with an FIR being registered in Chandigarh.
Legal action
Advocate Bhasin expresses disappointment
Speaking to IANS, Bhasin said he was disappointed by Singh's comments. He said, "Such a remark was not expected from a reputed person like Yograj Singh." "His (Yograj Singh's) statements are pointed towards women who go out to work and then cook food for the family after returning home." "The mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, all of them take care of the family. So I have registered a complaint with the Chandigarh SSP."
Controversy
'It is very surprising that while shooting a film...'
The lawyer added, "From the video, it is clear that the statement is meant against a woman who is wearing a police uniform." "It is very surprising that while shooting a film, the actors are wearing the uniform of Chandigarh Police." "The woman playing that role is Gurbani Kaur. People's sentiments are attached to the name." The web series Lukkhe is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Ayesha Raza, King, among others.