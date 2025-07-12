Next Article
Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma rumored for Bigg Boss 19
Looks like Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is reportedly in talks to join Bigg Boss 19.
Her possible entry has fans buzzing, especially since her divorce earlier this year.
The new season promises to be the longest yet and kicks off August 3.
From 'KKK15' to 'BB19': Dhanashree's reality TV journey
Dhanashree was first considered for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (which didn't happen), but now she's set her sights on the Bigg Boss house.
The rumored cast includes YouTuber Purav Jha, Raj Kundra, and Faisal Shaikh.
Despite some production hiccups, the show's on track for a big launch—and meanwhile, Dhanashree's been keeping busy with dance projects like Ting Ling Sajna from Bhool Chuk Maaf.