How Zaheer Iqbal prepared for 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'
What's the story
Zaheer Iqbal, who stars opposite his wife and actor Sonakshi Sinha in the new film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, has opened up about his role as an obsessive lover. In a statement to IANS, Iqbal said, "It wasn't just about portraying intensity; it was about understanding the character's mindset, his emotions and what drives his actions." The film was released on October 23.
Role preparation
Wanted to surprise audiences with something new: Iqbal
Iqbal said, "As actors, we always want to surprise our audiences and give them something they haven't experienced from us before."
"With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, I genuinely wanted to explore a side of me that audiences haven't seen before. Playing an obsessive lover was an exciting challenge because the character comes with several emotional layers."
Character portrayal
How he approached the role
Iqbal added that he wanted to approach the role with conviction.
"I wanted to make sure that even the most complicated emotions felt authentic on screen. The love and appreciation the character has received since the film's release is extremely encouraging."
Iqbal has previously been a part of Notebook, Ruslaan, and Double XL.
Film details
More about the film
Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran also stars Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab, and Purnendu Bhattacharya.
The romantic comedy is set in two timelines: 2016 and 2026.
It follows Kiran (Sinha), a bestselling author who finds an old flip phone and connects with Samar (Iqbal), a man living 10 years in the past.
Their unusual connection takes a dark turn when Samar becomes obsessed with Kiran and begins changing events in the past.