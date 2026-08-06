Zahid may recreate 'Tera Mera Rishta' for 'Awarapan 2'
Entertainment
Mustafa Zahid, the voice behind the classic Tera Mera Rishta, is in talks to recreate the hit track for Awarapan 2.
Because the Hindi film industry has largely stayed away from working with Pakistani artistes since the 2016 Uri attack, he's expected to record the song in Dubai if things work out with producers Mukesh and Vishesh Bhatt.
'Awarapan 2' song for social promos
Instead of being part of the movie itself, this new version will be used just for social media promos, a smart move to avoid any certification trouble.
The film brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi joining him.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and dropping worldwide on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 also features music from Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.