Zaid Darbar sets acting debut with microdrama 'Fangirl'

Role details

More about Darbar's character and preparation for the role

In Fangirl, Darbar will portray Karan, a charismatic influencer who hides behind a "carefully curated online persona." The plot thickens when a fan's admiration turns into an unhealthy obsession. The source told ETimes, "He has been prepping extensively for Fangirl, and the team is expected to roll with key sequences featuring him very soon." "Since the show is rooted in the world of influencers and curated social media lives, the makers felt he naturally fit the part."