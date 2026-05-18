Zaid Darbar sets acting debut with microdrama 'Fangirl'
What's the story
Zaid Darbar, a popular dancer and social media influencer, is all set to make his acting debut with the psychological thriller series Fangirl. The project will be available on the Bullet app and explores themes of obsession, social media facades, and dangerous fantasies. A source close to the project revealed that Darbar will play a dark, intense role in this vertical microdrama.
Role details
More about Darbar's character and preparation for the role
In Fangirl, Darbar will portray Karan, a charismatic influencer who hides behind a "carefully curated online persona." The plot thickens when a fan's admiration turns into an unhealthy obsession. The source told ETimes, "He has been prepping extensively for Fangirl, and the team is expected to roll with key sequences featuring him very soon." "Since the show is rooted in the world of influencers and curated social media lives, the makers felt he naturally fit the part."
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Other cast members and Darbar's family background
The source further teased, "Everyone involved is excited to see audiences discover a more intense and dramatic side to him through this project." The series also stars Nyra Banerjee, Abhyuday Pandeey, and Arya Gautam in lead roles. To note, Darbar is the son of composer Ismail Darbar and brother of choreographer-content creator Awez Darbar. He is married to actor Gauahar Khan.