Zakir Khan clarifies health break rumors: 'At your service...'
Comedian Zakir Khan wants everyone to know his break from stand-up isn't about any major health scare.
"Jabtak zinda hoon, aapki khidmat mein hoon," he told fans, promising he's still around for them.
He admits to some minor health stuff but says online rumors are way overblown.
Khan's career break details
Khan shared during his Papa Yaar Tour in Hyderabad that he'll be doing fewer live shows for the next three to five years, saying his upcoming shows on the Papa Yaar Tour would be part of a celebration.
He's hitting pause to focus on writing projects and personal things he's put off for a while.
Khan reassures fans amid speculations
Khan announced a long break in his career. Fans have been speculating, but he reassures everyone he'll keep connecting with them in other ways until "I am at your service till my last breath."