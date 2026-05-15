Zakir Khan meets Sam Altman at his San Francisco home
What's the story
Indian comedian and storyteller Zakir Khan surprised fans after revealing that he recently visited the San Francisco home of Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI. Calling it a "desi pull in Silicon Valley" moment, Khan posted a photograph with Altman and disclosed that he spent nearly an hour with the tech leader at his residence.
Viral moment
Khan shared the news on Instagram
Khan took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "In the series of 'kuch bhi chal raha hai life mai,' got to spend an hour with Sam at his home in SF. Thanks to desi pull in Silicon Valley." The unexpected meeting between one of India's most loved comedians and a global AI leader quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans both in India and abroad.
Fan reactions
Here's what the netizens said
One fan joked under the post, "Petition to name Chatgpt's next AI model as Sakht Launda." While another person took a dig at Altman, "Tell him we need AI data centres here. We don't need no water." A third person wondered, "Kahi ye AI to nahi hai?" ChatGPT India responded to the photo saying, "Mein thoda aur baadal add karwa lu?"
Career highlights
Comedian and tech leader's journey so far
Khan rose to fame after winning India's Best Stand Up Comedian in 2012, earning recognition for his storytelling-driven comedy rooted in middle-class experiences. Since then, he has built a massive fan base through his stand-up specials, live performances, and digital content. On the other hand, Altman has become a key figure in global technology through his leadership in AI development at OpenAI.