Zakir Khan meets Sam Altman at his San Francisco home

Indian comedian and storyteller Zakir Khan surprised fans after revealing that he recently visited the San Francisco home of Sam Altman , the chief executive of OpenAI . Calling it a "desi pull in Silicon Valley" moment, Khan posted a photograph with Altman and disclosed that he spent nearly an hour with the tech leader at his residence.

Viral moment Khan shared the news on Instagram Khan took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "In the series of 'kuch bhi chal raha hai life mai,' got to spend an hour with Sam at his home in SF. Thanks to desi pull in Silicon Valley." The unexpected meeting between one of India's most loved comedians and a global AI leader quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans both in India and abroad.

Fan reactions Here's what the netizens said One fan joked under the post, "Petition to name Chatgpt's next AI model as Sakht Launda." While another person took a dig at Altman, "Tell him we need AI data centres here. We don't need no water." A third person wondered, "Kahi ye AI to nahi hai?" ChatGPT India responded to the photo saying, "Mein thoda aur baadal add karwa lu?"

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