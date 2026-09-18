'Sad...': Zara Larsson lambasts White House for using her song 

In a three-minute reaction video on TikTok, Larsson said she was "really sad" and found the clip "so dehumanizing."

She noted that the difference between her and the people getting deported is simply luck of where one is born.

She added, "These people in this video - they're real people. The vast majority of these people who are undocumented are regular people with jobs and they're just trying to have a better future."