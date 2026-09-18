'Sad...': Zara Larsson lambasts White House for using her song
What's the story
Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson has slammed the White House for using her song Midnight Sun in a social media post. The clip, which was posted on the official TikTok account of the White House, appears to show immigration enforcement raids. Although the song has been removed from the post, the video remains on the platform.
Reaction
'The vast majority of these people who are undocumented...'
In a three-minute reaction video on TikTok, Larsson said she was "really sad" and found the clip "so dehumanizing."
She noted that the difference between her and the people getting deported is simply luck of where one is born.
She added, "These people in this video - they're real people. The vast majority of these people who are undocumented are regular people with jobs and they're just trying to have a better future."
Past incident
The White House has used her music before
This isn't the first time Larsson's music has been used by the White House.
Earlier this year, her song Lush Life was featured in a video of President Donald Trump dancing, with text on screen supporting ICE and law enforcement.
In response, she wrote on Instagram Stories: "I love immigrants, I love criminals, I love trans people, I love abortions, I love queers, I love slutty women, I love contraception, I love welfare, I love socialism, I f---ing hate ICE."
Similar incidents
Other artists have also spoken out
Larsson isn't the only artist to criticize the administration for using their music in immigration-related posts.
In June 2026, Ariana Grande spoke out after her song bye was used in a video showing ICE agents making arrests. The song was later removed from the TikTok video.
Similarly, Sabrina Carpenter called a post using her song Juno "evil and disgusting."
Ongoing tour
Meanwhile, Larsson is on her 'Midnight Sun' tour
Despite the controversy, Larsson is currently on her Midnight Sun tour.
The tour started on October 28, 2025, in Munich, Germany, and will end on November 12, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand.
The 28-year-old's biggest hits include Lush Life, Never Forget You, and Symphony.