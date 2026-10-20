Zauner and Bradley welcome 1st child Mnemo, announce on Instagram
Entertainment
Big news for Japanese Breakfast fans: Michelle Zauner and her husband Peter Bradley just welcomed their first baby!
The couple first shared their pregnancy at New York's Governors Ball in June 2026, and now they've introduced baby Mnemo to the world on Instagram.
Zauner called performing while pregnant empowering
Zauner performed while pregnant, calling it an "empowering" experience in a Cosmopolitan interview.
She embraced her changing style (remember that standout green outfit at Governors Ball?) and later shared how she took maternity fashion cues from Rihanna while attending Chanel's US launch event.