Zayn Malik's 'never in love' remark about Gigi sparks debate

In a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, former One Direction member Zayn Malik revealed that he was "never in love" with supermodel Gigi Hadid during their six-year-long relationship. The couple, who share a daughter named Khai, dated on and off between 2015 and 2021. Malik's remarks have sparked strong reactions from netizens.

Love redefined What did Malik say about his relationship with Hadid Malik (33) said, "At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I got older, I realized maybe it wasn't. Maybe it was lust... I don't feel like it was love." He added, "To be fair...I will always love Gigi because she is the reason my child is on this Earth and I have the utmost respect for her."

Social media response 'What an unnecessary revelation' Malik's comments have triggered a wave of reactions on social media. One user wrote, "So he is basically saying 'I love her... but past me didn't fully understand what love was.' That is like buying a houseplant and later realizing you were not ready to water it properly." Another user said, "If Gigi went around parading the fact that she was never in love with Zayn ppl would be burning her at the stake. What an unnecessary revelation."

Twitter Post Netizens are blasting Malik dated her for so long, has her eyes tattooed on him, literally has a whole child with her but he wasn't in love with her....? she should've dropped his ass sooner https://t.co/j5dwrHAyeN — ivy (@soupysuee) February 11, 2026

