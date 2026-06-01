Zee Entertainment to broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup in India
Entertainment
Big news for football fans: Zee Entertainment has locked in the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 across India.
The tournament, hosted by the US Mexico, and Canada from June 11, will feature a record-breaking 48 teams and 104 matches, so expect plenty of action.
Deal includes FIFA events through 2034
Zee's deal isn't just for 2026; they'll also air the 2030 World Cup and other FIFA events until 2034.
Matches will stream on ZEE5 and air on Unite8 Sports channels, likely in multiple languages.
CEO Punit Goenka called it a strategic partnership that aims to boost football's reach in India, especially after Reliance-Disney and Sony missed out on the rights.