Zee Entertainment to broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup in India

Deal includes FIFA events through 2034

Zee's deal isn't just for 2026; they'll also air the 2030 World Cup and other FIFA events until 2034.

Matches will stream on ZEE5 and air on Unite8 Sports channels, likely in multiple languages.

CEO Punit Goenka called it a strategic partnership that aims to boost football's reach in India, especially after Reliance-Disney and Sony missed out on the rights.