Zee launches Unite8 Sports to air FIFA and other tournaments

Unite8 Sports on over 500 platforms

Unite8 Sports features four channels, two standard and two HD, and is now available on more than 500 cable and distribution platforms across India.

Besides FIFA action, viewers can catch cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing, and combat sports.

Chief Business Officer Bavesh Janavlekar shared that they're excited to bring a wider range of sports to Indian screens and make watching easier for everyone.