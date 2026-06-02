Zee launches Unite8 Sports to air FIFA and other tournaments
Entertainment
Zee just rolled out Unite8 Sports, its new sports network, after getting the go-ahead from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
This launch deepens its partnership with FIFA, meaning Indian fans get access to big tournaments like the 2026 World Cup.
Unite8 Sports on over 500 platforms
Unite8 Sports features four channels, two standard and two HD, and is now available on more than 500 cable and distribution platforms across India.
Besides FIFA action, viewers can catch cricket, kabaddi, badminton, wrestling, boxing, and combat sports.
Chief Business Officer Bavesh Janavlekar shared that they're excited to bring a wider range of sports to Indian screens and make watching easier for everyone.