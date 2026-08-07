Zee Studios unveils Gujarati debut 'Tom and Cherry' starring Randeria
Entertainment
Zee Studios just announced its debut in Gujarati films with Tom and Cherry, a family entertainer starring well-known actor Siddharth Randeria.
The studio is aiming to bring fresh, culturally rich stories from Gujarat to a wider audience, tapping into one of India's fastest-growing regional film scenes.
Parekh outlines Gujarati expansion plans
Zee Studios isn't stopping at just one film. It's planning bigger investments to boost Gujarati cinema.
Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer at Zee Music Company, shared that Tom and Cherry kicks off its vision to take Gujarati films and music nationwide and even globally.
The studio wants to back more projects that celebrate local culture while appealing to mainstream viewers.