'Ghamasaan' trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi lead gritty ZEE5 thriller

The recently released trailer of Ghamasaan offers a glimpse into Dhulia's complex, raw universe, where everyone seems to be harboring secrets.

Warsi takes on an interesting role as the menacing Maharaj, who has "informers everywhere."

He announces his arrival by saying, "A man doesn't fear death. It is pain he fears."

On the other hand, Gandhi plays Aditya, a dutiful, courageous cop who dares to stand up against Maharaj.