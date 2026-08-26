'Ghamasaan' trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi lead gritty ZEE5 thriller
What's the story
ZEE5, in collaboration with Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films, has announced the premiere of its upcoming film Ghamasaan on September 11. The gritty drama features Ishita Dutta, Pratik Gandhi, and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, it is set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland and explores themes of power, loyalty, and survival.
Trailer insights
More than just a chase narrative
The recently released trailer of Ghamasaan offers a glimpse into Dhulia's complex, raw universe, where everyone seems to be harboring secrets.
Warsi takes on an interesting role as the menacing Maharaj, who has "informers everywhere."
He announces his arrival by saying, "A man doesn't fear death. It is pain he fears."
On the other hand, Gandhi plays Aditya, a dutiful, courageous cop who dares to stand up against Maharaj.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
Khauf ka kanoon ya kanoon ka khauf?#Ghamasaan, premieres 11th Sep only on Hindi Zee 5.@pratikg80 @ArshadWarsi @ishidutta @rajpalofficial @dirtigmanshu #JyotiDeshpande #IntikhaChougle #PiiyushSingh @DhoopAshwini @abhay_VMC #SaurabhGupta @JioStudios @GRfilmssg pic.twitter.com/LIO1pdg3Gg— ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) August 26, 2026
Festival success
It has received recognition at film festivals
Ghamasaan has already made a mark on the festival circuit.
The film has been screened at prestigious events such as MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival, and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
Ghamasaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta, and Ashwini Chaudhary for Golden Ratio Films, and Miten Shah for Yaelstar Films.
It is part of a larger slate that includes other projects like Sumo Didi and Ikroop.