Zee5 to stream 'Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel' May 22, 2026

'Satrangi' tackles revenge social stigma corruption

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Satrangi centers on Bablu (played by Anshuman Pushkar), the son of a Launda Naach dancer, as he takes on the powerful Singh family.

The story digs into revenge, social stigma, and corruption.

The cast also features Kumud Mishra, Satish Badal, and Upendra Chauhan.

Action scenes are led by Mukesh Rathod with sound design by Wasim Ahmad Ansari and Nirban Rai.

It'll be streaming exclusively on Zee5.