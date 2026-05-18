Zee5 to stream 'Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel' May 22, 2026
Entertainment
Zee5 is rolling out a new crime thriller, Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, on May 22, 2026.
Directed by Jai Basant Singh and written by Dilip Jha, Vikram Khanna, and Sharad Tripathi, the series follows Bablu Mahto as he hunts for justice after his father's murder.
'Satrangi' tackles revenge social stigma corruption
Set in Uttar Pradesh, Satrangi centers on Bablu (played by Anshuman Pushkar), the son of a Launda Naach dancer, as he takes on the powerful Singh family.
The story digs into revenge, social stigma, and corruption.
The cast also features Kumud Mishra, Satish Badal, and Upendra Chauhan.
Action scenes are led by Mukesh Rathod with sound design by Wasim Ahmad Ansari and Nirban Rai.
It'll be streaming exclusively on Zee5.