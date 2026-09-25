Zeeshan Ayyub 'still trying to grasp' 'Real Kashmir...'s Emmy nomination
What's the story
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is still coming to terms with the International Emmy nomination for his show Real Kashmir Football Club. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I just landed actually, I'm still absorbing the news." "Have been receiving congratulatory messages from people, producer Kilian (Kerwin), Mahesh (Mathai, director) sir, and Manav (Kaul, co-actor)." "Even though this series is beautifully made, this news is a huge honour." "I'm still trying to grasp the reality. It's an extremely respectable thing."
Show's intent
'Even if Emmy's nomination hadn't happened...'
Ayyub stressed that the show was never made with an eye on international recognition.
"When you are making a show, you just want to make the best show that is possible in those circumstances."
"There were lots of discussions, and I think we made something that all of us are really proud of."
"Even if Emmy's nomination hadn't happened, we were actually proud of this one."
Audience reception
'It was really unfortunate that it wasn't seen'
Ayyub admitted that it was disappointing to see the show not reaching a wider audience.
"It was really unfortunate that it wasn't seen. It didn't reach the masses as we had hoped it would, but the kind of reviews, from whoever saw it, was what made it worth it."
"People expressed how it touched them, how they were able to see something different in Kashmir than what we usually see: the violence, terrorism, and more."
Universal appeal
'This is a true story of Kashmir'
Ayyub said the team always knew the story had universal appeal.
"All of us were hopeful, and we knew that we have made something which is kind of universal."
"The USP of this was that this is the first time that Kashmir is being shown in a different lens, something beyond violence, terrorism, or a romantic lens, that we have been used to seeing."
"This is a true story of Kashmir."
Career boost
'My past 10 days are going so well'
The Emmy nomination comes shortly after Ayyub's project Our Share of Sand won the Audience Choice Award at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.
"My past 10 days are going so well. It's been so overwhelming for me," he said.
"This recognition has given me the much-needed confidence. I have been doing projects like this for many years."
"I believe that this story should reach the audience globally."
Meanwhile, the audience can watch the nominated show on SonyLIV.