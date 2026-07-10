Why Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice was removed from 'Chauhaan' teaser 

Controversy

Controversy over 'Chauhaan' teaser

Since its release, the Chauhaan teaser has faced criticism for its portrayal of Kashmiri residents and citizen protests. Ayyub, known for his commitment to meaningful cinema, has also been criticized for voicing the teaser. Many have called it "insensitive and divisive." The backlash has come from various quarters, including casual Hindi film viewers, political activists, and noted personalities from Kashmir.