Why Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice was removed from 'Chauhaan' teaser
What's the story
The teaser for Ajay Devgn's upcoming action film Chauhaan has been edited to remove actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voiceover. The change comes days after the teaser stirred controversy over its references to "pellet guns" and the portrayal of Kashmiri residents confronting armed forces. The word "Major" has also been changed to "Colonel." Despite these changes, neither Devgn nor the production houses involved have publicly addressed them.
Teaser changes
What changes have been made?
The Chauhaan teaser, which runs for just over two minutes, originally opened with Ayyub's voice delivering the first line. This was followed by Devgn's voiceover. However, a recent check on YouTube shows that another actor now delivers the opening line. The video shared two weeks ago has amassed 71 lakh views.
Controversy
Controversy over 'Chauhaan' teaser
Since its release, the Chauhaan teaser has faced criticism for its portrayal of Kashmiri residents and citizen protests. Ayyub, known for his commitment to meaningful cinema, has also been criticized for voicing the teaser. Many have called it "insensitive and divisive." The backlash has come from various quarters, including casual Hindi film viewers, political activists, and noted personalities from Kashmir.
Film's theme
More about 'Chauhaan'
Chauhaan is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and explores the themes of conflict, unrest, and social divides. The film attempts to depict the struggles of the Indian army in a war-torn region. Its teaser highlighted the impact of violence on society and its consequences. However, dialogues such as "Pathaanon ko keh do Chauhaan aa raha hai" and "35,000 crore ka investment uske baad bhi paththar ka jawab nahi" have invited more backlash.
Community objection
Kshatriya Parishad also opposed 'Chauhaan'
The title of Chauhaan has also been opposed by the Kshatriya Parishad, an organization representing the Rajput community. The group issued a statement slamming the makers and alleged that the film seeks to politicize Rajput identity. The film is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.