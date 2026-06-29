'Chauhan' has upset the Rajputs

Don't politicize our name: Kshatriya Parishad slams Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:07 pm Jun 29, 202604:07 pm

What's the story

The recently released teaser of the upcoming film Chauhaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has sparked controversy. The Kshatriya Parishad has criticized the film for allegedly attempting to "weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes." In a statement on social media, the organization said it was "deeply unfortunate" that the Rajput identity was being used in a political narrative that "Rajputs neither initiated nor sought."