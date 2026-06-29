Don't politicize our name: Kshatriya Parishad slams Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan'
What's the story
The recently released teaser of the upcoming film Chauhaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has sparked controversy. The Kshatriya Parishad has criticized the film for allegedly attempting to "weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes." In a statement on social media, the organization said it was "deeply unfortunate" that the Rajput identity was being used in a political narrative that "Rajputs neither initiated nor sought."
Statement
'Irresponsible and disrespectful...'
The Kshatriya Parishad said, "Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies." They added that invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage or generate political spectacle was "irresponsible and disrespectful." The organization also highlighted that the Indian subcontinent's past "cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries."
Teaser controversy
Teaser drew flak for dialogues, portrayal of Rajput
The Chauhaan teaser also drew flak for certain dialogues and insinuations that were deemed problematic. Devgn's voiceover dialogue, "Tell the Pathans, Chauhaan is coming," was criticized for vilifying Muslims. The portrayal of Chauhaan as a Rajput who comes to give "answers" further fueled the backlash. Many found the remark about pellet guns causing only "minimal damage" insensitive.
Film release
Everything to know about 'Chauhaan'
Despite the ongoing controversy, Chauhaan is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film's director Neeraj Yadav has yet to respond to the backlash against his film's teaser.