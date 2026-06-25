Ajay Devgn returns to action in 'Chauhaan' teaser
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to return to his action-hero roots with the upcoming film Chauhaan. The movie, which pays tribute to his late father Veeru Devgan, one of Bollywood's most renowned action directors, marks Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The announcement teaser for the film was released on Thursday, sending fans into a frenzy.
Teaser details
Devgn's never-seen-before look in 'Chauhaan'
The teaser for Chauhaan features Devgn in a never-before-seen look, dressed in an all-black uniform against the backdrop of a violent riot. He walks in and declares, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai." The film is expected to be a gritty, action-packed entertainer with the charm of '90s Bollywood.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
AJAY DEVGN - JIO STUDIOS - COLOUR YELLOW JOIN FORCES – AJAY DEVGN IN & AS 'CHAUHAAN' – 1 OCT 2027 RELEASE... On the birth anniversary of Veeru Devgan, comes a power-packed BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT.#AjayDevgn will be seen in a fierce new avatar in #Chauhaan, marking his return to the… pic.twitter.com/pGuvI2Qawi— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2026
Tribute
Makers announce film on Devgan's birth anniversary
The film is a special project announced on the birth anniversary of Devgan. The makers paid tribute to him in their announcement, saying, "On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen." They also thanked him for his contribution to action cinema and for "a legacy that continues to inspire generations."
Release details
Release date and other details of 'Chauhaan'
Chauhaan is scheduled to release in theaters on October 1, 2027. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for A Wednesday!, Special 26, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Rai, and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow. Apart from Chauhaan, Devgn will also be seen in the comedy film Dhamaal 4.