Ajay Devgn returns to action in 'Chauhaan' teaser

Tribute

Makers announce film on Devgan's birth anniversary

The film is a special project announced on the birth anniversary of Devgan. The makers paid tribute to him in their announcement, saying, "On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen." They also thanked him for his contribution to action cinema and for "a legacy that continues to inspire generations."