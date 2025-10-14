Zeishan on bond with Tanya: 'She was my mentor'
After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19, Zeishan Quadri shared some honest thoughts about his connection with co-contestant Tanya Mittal.
He described their relationship as a "mentor-mentee" bond and mentioned that, despite rumors, she supported him, especially when he was down with a high fever and she cared for him.
He also opened up about emotional moments between them, including Tanya expressing how tough it felt to be in a one-sided relationship.
Meanwhile, inside the BB house
With Zeishan gone, things have shifted inside the Bigg Boss house.
This season (Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar) is all about contestants having more control and viewers actively shaping what happens next.
The mix of celebrities and the new format are engaging fans as they watch the developments unfold.