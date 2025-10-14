Zeishan on bond with Tanya: 'She was my mentor' Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19, Zeishan Quadri shared some honest thoughts about his connection with co-contestant Tanya Mittal.

He described their relationship as a "mentor-mentee" bond and mentioned that, despite rumors, she supported him, especially when he was down with a high fever and she cared for him.

He also opened up about emotional moments between them, including Tanya expressing how tough it felt to be in a one-sided relationship.