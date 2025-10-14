5 iconic fashion moments that define Emma Stone's timeless style
Emma Stone has established herself as a versatile actor with a unique style that has left an indelible mark on American cinema. From her colorful roles to her signature red carpet looks, Stone's influence goes beyond the screen. Her fashion choices often reflect her personality and have become a source of inspiration for many. Here are five iconic fashion moments that define Stone's impact on the industry.
#1
The 'La La Land' Oscars gown
At the 2017 Oscars, Stone wore a stunning green Givenchy gown while attending the ceremony for La La Land. The dress was a nod to Hollywood's golden age, with its elegant silhouette and intricate detailing. The color also complemented her complexion perfectly, making it one of the most memorable looks at the event. This moment highlighted Stone's ability to blend classic styles with modern sensibilities.
#2
The 'Easy A' schoolgirl style
In Easy A, Stone's schoolgirl look was an iconic fashion statement. The movie's poster and promotional materials featured her in a classic white blouse paired with a plaid skirt, which became synonymous with the film. This outfit not only defined her character but also set trends among young audiences who admired its simplicity and charm.
#3
The 'The Favorite' premiere ensemble
At The Favorite premiere in London, Stone wowed everyone with a dazzling Louis Vuitton ensemble. The outfit featured a black velvet blazer with gold embroidery and matching trousers. This look was a perfect mix of sophistication and boldness, showcasing Stone's flair for high-fashion statements that grab attention without overshadowing her performance on screen.
#4
The 'Birdman' red carpet look
During the Birdman promotions, Stone made waves with her daring fashion choices, especially at the New York premiere. She donned an eye-catching black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, designed by Alexander McQueen. This outfit choice not just displayed her confidence but also set new standards for red carpet fashion, inspiring many with its blend of elegance and audacity.
#5
The 'Cruella' inspired outfits
Inspiration from Cruella's character design has also seeped into Stone's real-life wardrobe choices lately. She often opts for monochromatic outfits with bold contrasts, reminiscent of Cruella's iconic style. These choices highlight how cinematic roles can influence personal fashion, while also making a statement about creativity and self-expression through clothing choices.