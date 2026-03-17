'Babe they're AI': Zendaya debunks wedding images with Tom Holland

Hollywood actor Zendaya recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film, The Drama. During the show, she was asked about the recent speculation surrounding her alleged marriage to fellow actor Tom Holland . The rumors were sparked by a gold band seen on Zendaya's left ring finger and further fueled by her stylist Law Roach's comments.

Response to speculation 'Many people have been fooled by them' When Kimmel asked her about the headlines, Zendaya jokingly quipped, "Really? I haven't seen any of that." She also spoke about the fake AI-generated images of her wedding that have been making the rounds on social media. "Many people have been fooled by them." "While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe they're AI. They're not real.'"

Stylist's statement Roach's comments sparked further speculation At the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach claimed that Holland and Zendaya had already gotten married during a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood. He said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When asked if it was true, he just laughed and walked away. However, Zendaya did not confirm or deny these rumors during her appearance on Kimmel's show.

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