Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel takes 'free speech' dig at Trump, CBS 

Host's past

Kimmel's own experience with censorship

Kimmel himself has been a victim of censorship. He was pulled off the air last fall after coming under fire from FCC chairman Brendan Carr. This incident became a rallying cry for free speech proponents. "Fortunately for all of us there's an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth...and there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes," he said, with the last line referring to Amazon's Melania documentary.