'Euphoria' to 'The Odyssey': Zendaya on juggling multiple projects

Zendaya added, "But I was also learning my Chakobsa lines for Dune." "And then I started writing out my lines to memorize for that quick turnaround trip I was going to make to Iceland [for The Odyssey]." "It's not like I have a lot of lines in The Odyssey, but I was working with Christopher Nolan!" "The most embarrassing thing in life would be messing up my lines, which did happen once."

Career trajectory

Zendaya's busy year in films and shows

After the release of The Drama last month, Zendaya is currently reprising her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She will next be seen as Athena in The Odyssey on July 17 and will portray MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. She also returns to Dune: Part Three, which releases on December 18. In March, she opened up about her stacked calendar and joked, "I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."