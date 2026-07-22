'Spider-Man': Zendaya reveals how MJ is coping without Peter
What's the story
Hollywood actor Zendaya recently opened up about her character MJ in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In a recent interview with Variety India, she revealed how MJ has been coping with the absence of her boyfriend Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who sacrificed himself to save the world in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The decision erased all memories of him from people's minds, including those of MJ and Parker's best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).
Character development
Zendaya on acting scenes as strangers
Zendaya described shooting scenes as strangers, "I feel like it was fun. We kind of describe it as like a fun acting exercise. Like, OK, do the scene. But now, as if you've never met before."
"But it was fun to investigate and think about like what their lives have been like without Peter."
She also noted that even though MJ doesn't remember Parker consciously, her life is still connected to him in some way.
Role reversal
Shift in dynamic between MJ and Parker
Zendaya observed a significant shift in the dynamic between MJ and Parker.
She said, "In previous films MJ was always the pessimist and it was Peter that was always the optimist."
"And so it's interesting to see that reversal, you know. Now that he's alone, he's kind of adopted that negativity and she's adopted his positivity without even knowing it."
Life after loss
More on MJ and Leeds's lives in 'Brand New Day'
While Parker is struggling with grief and negativity, MJ and Leeds are thriving in New York City. However, there's an unexplainable void in their lives.
Leeds tries to make sense of Spider-Man's presence by tracking him down, while MJ remains optimistic about life.
Zendaya said, "I think in many ways this film is grappling with those ideas and really confronting the things that they warned him about."