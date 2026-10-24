'Dune 3': Zendaya to lead Best Actress Oscar campaign

Set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) took control of the Imperium, Dune: Part Three sees Paul as a ruthless emperor facing the consequences of his reign.

Chani, played by Zendaya, is at the heart of this unfolding mystery.

The film also stars Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling, among others.