'Dune 3': Zendaya to lead Best Actress Oscar campaign
What's the story
Hollywood star Zendaya will reportedly campaign for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three. This decision marks a significant change from the previous two movies where she was listed as a supporting actor. The move comes as Chani's role has been expanded in this final installment of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic series, Variety reported.
About
About 'Dune: Part Three'
Set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) took control of the Imperium, Dune: Part Three sees Paul as a ruthless emperor facing the consequences of his reign.
Chani, played by Zendaya, is at the heart of this unfolding mystery.
The film also stars Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling, among others.
Career highlights
Her other films vying for Oscar nominations
The 30-year-old actor has had an outstanding year with multiple films potentially vying for Oscar nominations.
She started 2026 with a lead role in The Drama, a romantic dark comedy.
This performance will also be submitted for Best Actress consideration.
Zendaya also starred as Athena in Christopher Nolan's billion-dollar adaptation of The Odyssey and reprised her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Past achievements
Zendaya has received multiple awards for her performances
Zendaya has already won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria, making her the youngest two-time winner in the lead drama actress category.
She also bagged a Golden Globe in 2023 for Euphoria.
In 2025, she got two Golden Globe nominations for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, one for Best Actress in a Comedy and another as a producer when it was nominated for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy).
An Oscar nomination this year would be her first.