Zendaya says heat forced predawn prosthetics for 'Dune: Part Three'
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Zendaya, who returns as Chani in Dune: Part Three, shared how tough it was acting under the blazing desert sun.
She admitted, "I physically can't," when it came to keeping her expressions natural in that heat.
To make things a bit easier, the cast started getting ready before the sun came up to get into their prosthetics "while it's still cool."
'Dune: Part Three' adapts 'Dune Messiah'
The film adapts Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah and picks up 17 years after the last one.
Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) faces threats to his empire, while Chani finds herself in a love triangle with Paul and Paul's wife, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), daughter of the dethroned Emperor Shaddam IV.
< em>Dune: Part Three lands in theaters on December 18, 2026.