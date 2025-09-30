Zendaya shines in silver mini blazer dress at Paris Fashion Week
Zendaya made waves at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 show this Tuesday, stepping out in a silver metallic ultra-mini blazer dress—no pants needed.
Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the retro-futuristic look featured white shearling details and was paired with silver heels.
She also showed off her sparkling 5-carat engagement ring from Tom Holland.
Front row fun!
Held at the Louvre during Paris Fashion Week, the event marked the debut of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
Zendaya, a longtime brand ambassador, swapped runway boots for a sleeker vibe in the front row.
She's also starred in big LV campaigns and wore their designs to major events like this year's Met Gala.
On her work front
Zendaya has kept busy balancing blockbuster roles—like the next iteration of "Dune"—with her work as a Louis Vuitton muse all through 2025.
According to her stylist Law Roach, wedding planning with Tom Holland is on pause thanks to her packed filming schedule, but she continues to shine both on-screen and in high fashion.