Zimmer reveals March 2026 DCIS diagnosis learned during Zoom call
Entertainment
Constance Zimmer, best known as an "Entourage" alum, just shared that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer (DCIS) back in March 2026.
She found out during a Zoom call with her doctor and kept it private at first, telling only her husband and daughter.
Zimmer now cancer free urges screenings
Zimmer chose to have a lumpectomy, which meant three surgeries, to fully remove the cancer.
Even while going through treatment and radiation, she kept up with her work on FX's Love Story and celebrated an Emmy nomination.
Now cancer-free, she's urging other women to get checked early, sharing how the experience brought shock and fear but also gratitude for catching it in time.