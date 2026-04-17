Zohran Mamdani still earns from rap career, but not much

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York City Mayor and a member of the Democratic Party, is still profiting from his brief stint as a multilingual rapper. Despite his rapid rise to fame as a celebrity politician, his earnings from music royalties have only seen a slight increase. Per tax filings, The Guardian reported, he earned $1,643 in 2025 from music royalties, an increase from $1,267 in 2024.

Earnings breakdown 'C-list rapper' inspired by indie-rap group Das Racist Mamdani, who goes by the stage names Young Cardamom and Mr. Cardamom, started rapping in high school and released socially conscious songs in his 20s. He has called himself a "C-list rapper" inspired by indie-rap group Das Racist. The majority of his earnings in 2025 came from his salary as a state Assembly member, which was $1,31,296. His wife, Rama Duwaji, also contributed an additional $10,010 through graphic design work.

Upcoming salary Salary set to increase significantly this year As he steps into his role as the mayor of New York City, Mamdani's salary is set to increase significantly. This year, he will earn a salary of $2,58,750. Despite his political career taking off, Mamdani still encourages people to listen to his music on Spotify if they want to support him. He joked on Thursday, "A lot of people say they're listening," before adding, "They're not listening."

Advertisement