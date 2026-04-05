'Zootopia 2' lands on JioCinema as Hopps and Wilde return

'Zootopia 2' targets Lynxley smuggling ring

This time, Judy and Nick are investigating a smuggling ring tied to the Lynxley family, diving into themes of corruption.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film features returning voices Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, with music by Michael Giacchino.

Released in theaters last November, Zootopia 2 has been a box office hit and holds a solid IMDb rating of 7.4/10 thanks to its fun story and strong performances.