'Assault on...senses': Zoya Akhtar reacts to Mumbai's floating ads proposal
What's the story
Filmmaker and Mumbaikar Zoya Akhtar has voiced her concerns over the Maharashtra Maritime Board's (MMB) recent decision to introduce floating advertising barges and illuminated hoardings along Mumbai's coastline. She told Hindustan Times, "This city is bursting at the seams with its population, construction, traffic, pollution, noise, garbage, lack of open spaces, felling of trees, etc." "It's already an assault on the senses."
Public opinion
'People pay through their noses for homes...'
Akhtar further stressed, "We are in desperate need to connect with nature, and not disconnect further."
"And we need respite, not sponsored sunsets! Why would people want to look at ugly hoardings when sitting by the water?"
She added, "People pay through their noses for homes with a view, and even if they don't live by the sea, they spend a considerable amount to live in Mumbai. Their opinion has to matter."
Environmental impact
'It's mentally taxing'
Concerns have also been raised about the impact of such advertising on Mumbai's coastal environment and marine life.
She said, "Please mark certain areas for commercial advertising and limit it to that. A city must not have signage everywhere."
"It's mentally taxing; we don't realize but to be bombarded with constant messaging is very stressful for the mind."
Proposal details
MMB plans to install ads at around 20 locations
The MMB has proposed to install floating advertisements at around 20 locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
This includes Juhu Beach, Marve Jetty, Carter Road, Lotus Jetty, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link jetty in Worli.
These advertisements are intended to generate revenue for the board's port facilities and water transport projects.
The proposal has, however, faced criticism from social media users and political leaders, who say it could obstruct Arabian Sea views and affect coastal aesthetics.