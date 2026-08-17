'On it': Zoya Akhtar shares update on 'Zindagi Na Milegi...2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently confirmed that work is underway for the sequel to her 2011 hit film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Speaking at the Monsoon Film Festival, co-hosted by Nilaya Anthology, she said they are exploring how to continue the story of the central characters in today's context. The sequel will reportedly bring back Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar from the original cast.
Sequel update
Deol has already worked out a full story for sequel
Akhtar told The Hollywood Reporter India, "We are on it."
She further added, "We don't know what will happen and what won't... if we will get to a place it feels correct in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice."
Earlier, the director revealed that Deol has already worked out a full story for the sequel.
Ad backlash
The ad that got everyone talking
Akhtar also addressed the controversy surrounding a 2025 advertisement featuring Roshan, Deol, and Farhan.
The ad was inspired by ZNMD and left fans yearning for the reunion of Arjun, Kabir, and Imran.
"People thought it was a trailer," Akhtar recalled. "First, they were like 'YEAH!' but then I got abused in my DMs saying, 'This was not funny.'"
Film criticism
Her films are often labeled as 'posh-people angst'
Akhtar also addressed the criticism that her films focus on "posh-people angst."
Despite having made films like Gully Boy and Lust Stories, which explore different social strata, two of her biggest hits, ZNMD and Dil Dhadakne Do, delve into the lives of affluent characters.
She said, "It still comes up but it does not bother me now."
Storytelling stance
Akhtar on why she keeps making such films
Akhtar defended her choice of stories, saying, "These are stories and as a filmmaker I got to tell stories of all kinds of people."
"I totally respect it if it's something that does not resonate with you. Or these are not conflicts and complexities you are interested in. But I am interested, and so I'll make them... someone will watch them."