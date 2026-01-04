Zubeen Garg murder: Manager accused of embezzlement and planning

What's happening in court?

The SIT wants to freeze the water plant to stop Sharma and his partner from selling it off, and the court is reviewing this request.

Meanwhile, some of the accused have filed for bail, with hearings set for January 17.

Zubeen's wife Garima is pushing hard for a special prosecutor to speed up justice for her husband, saying delays just aren't fair.

The case is massive—there's a 2,500-page chargesheet backed by 12,000 pages of evidence—and hearings are being held online due to security concerns.