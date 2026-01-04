Zubeen Garg murder: Manager accused of embezzlement and planning
Singer Zubeen Garg's murder has taken a shocking turn, with Assam Police's SIT revealing that his manager, Siddharth Sharma, allegedly plotted the crime last September while in Singapore.
Investigators say Sharma siphoned off ₹1.1 crore from show fees and funneled it into a water plant business using benami transactions and money laundering.
Several others—including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta—have also been charged with murder or related offenses.
What's happening in court?
The SIT wants to freeze the water plant to stop Sharma and his partner from selling it off, and the court is reviewing this request.
Meanwhile, some of the accused have filed for bail, with hearings set for January 17.
Zubeen's wife Garima is pushing hard for a special prosecutor to speed up justice for her husband, saying delays just aren't fair.
The case is massive—there's a 2,500-page chargesheet backed by 12,000 pages of evidence—and hearings are being held online due to security concerns.