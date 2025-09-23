Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy begins; police file FIRs against organizers Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Assam conducted a second post-mortem for beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, 2024. This follows public concerns and allegations of foul play, even though the first report said he drowned.

The new autopsy was done at Gauhati Medical College Hospital by AIIMS Guwahati doctors on September 23.

Police have filed FIRs against festival organizers over possible negligence, and Zubeen's phone is still with his manager, who has not yet given a statement, raising more questions about what really happened.