Zubeen's drowning case: 2 arrested, SIT invokes international treaty for probe

Zubeen Garg was a beloved Assamese singer known for blending traditional sounds with modern music. His unexpected passing on September 19 while in Singapore for a festival, during a sea outing, left fans across India heartbroken, with tributes pouring in and Assam honoring him with a state funeral.

SIT invoked international treaty with Singapore to expedite probe

Led by Special DGP MP Gupta, the SIT is both men have been remanded to 14-day police custody, during which the SIT may question them and has seized key documents.

To speed things up, Assam's government has also invoked an international treaty with Singapore to help gather evidence and bring more clarity to the case.