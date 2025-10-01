Zubeen's drowning case: 2 arrested, SIT invokes international treaty for probe
Assam police have arrested two people—festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma—in connection with the singer's sudden death by drowning in Singapore.
The arrests, made on October 1, 2024, come as part of a deeper probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up after public calls for answers.
The case of the beloved singer's death
Zubeen Garg was a beloved Assamese singer known for blending traditional sounds with modern music.
His unexpected passing on September 19 while in Singapore for a festival, during a sea outing, left fans across India heartbroken, with tributes pouring in and Assam honoring him with a state funeral.
SIT invoked international treaty with Singapore to expedite probe
Led by Special DGP MP Gupta, the SIT is both men have been remanded to 14-day police custody, during which the SIT may question them and has seized key documents.
To speed things up, Assam's government has also invoked an international treaty with Singapore to help gather evidence and bring more clarity to the case.