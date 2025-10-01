LOADING...
Can't misuse Nagarjuna Akkineni's name, rules Delhi HC

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 01, 2025
11:54 am
What's the story

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order to protect Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's personality and moral rights. The order restrains several entities from using his name, image, or other persona attributes without his consent. The court specifically directed 10 websites allegedly using Akkineni's name in connection with pornographic content to remove the relevant URLs within 72 hours of receiving the notice.

Court's observation

Court's observation on misusing Akkineni's persona

The court observed that the attributes of Akkineni's persona, including his name and pictures, are being misused by the defendant websites without any authorization. It noted that exploitation of one's personality rights jeopardizes not only economic interests but also the right to live with dignity. "Any depiction of him in misleading, derogatory, or inappropriate settings will inevitably dilute the goodwill and reputation associated with him."

Additional directives

Ministry directed to block URLs

The court has also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, to issue necessary directions to block and disable some URLs within a week. Akkineni's suit sought a permanent injunction restraining the misappropriation of personality or publicity rights, infringement of performer's rights, and passing off products and services as those endorsed by him.